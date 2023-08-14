Ark (ARK) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.40 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $53.37 million and $23.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,925,320 coins and its circulating supply is 174,925,202 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

