ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 194,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $212,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,593.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,114. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

