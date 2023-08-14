Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 3.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 506,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,806,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,514,136.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,514,136.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 880,000 shares of company stock worth $19,627,200 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

