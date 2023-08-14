Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 3.6 %

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 1,124.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

