Ashland Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.42. 38,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.