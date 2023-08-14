Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 777,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Asure Software Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.73. 38,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,880. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.