Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Decreased by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ATO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

