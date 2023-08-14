Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.66

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 5250720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,554.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,807,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,483 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 204.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 5,535,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after buying an additional 4,755,198 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

