Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 113344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $639.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,288,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.