AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SARK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.68. 1,015,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,540. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

Institutional Trading of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $822,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

