Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 394754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

