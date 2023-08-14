Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $181.35 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $181.35 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003181 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 211,472,943,206,747,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 211,475,102,294,313,056 with 149,672,808,516,564,320 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $1,915,380.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.