Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $134.20

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.20 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 134.20 ($1.72), with a volume of 275669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60 ($1.73).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £421.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,764.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Abigail Rotheroe acquired 10,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.94 ($19,010.79). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.