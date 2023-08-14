Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Ball makes up 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 140,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,574,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,501. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

