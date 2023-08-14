Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,663 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

META traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $303.14. 8,950,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,378,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day moving average is $237.97. The company has a market cap of $780.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

