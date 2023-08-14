Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,195. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

