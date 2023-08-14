Ballast Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. 504,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

