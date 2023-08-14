Ballast Advisors LLC Has $21.07 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,671. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

