Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. 231,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,603. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

