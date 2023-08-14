Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 108,355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.20. 2,400,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,776. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $104.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

