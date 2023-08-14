Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.93. 1,195,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,199. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.