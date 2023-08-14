Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.34. 273,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

