Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,884. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.