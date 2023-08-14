Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,109,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582,300 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco comprises 12.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Banco Bradesco worth $230,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Natixis purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. 12,761,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,218,730. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.