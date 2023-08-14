Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

