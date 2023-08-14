Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 71,125 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,699,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after buying an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

