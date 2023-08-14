Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 71,125 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,699,753 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 71,125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $25,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after buying an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after buying an additional 1,507,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DB stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.