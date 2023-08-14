Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.37 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,671,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.40. 326,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,160. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.20.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

