Banco Santander S.A. Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,325 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.88. 1,436,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,256,017. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

