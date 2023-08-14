Banco Santander S.A. Has $27.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.