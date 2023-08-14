Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2,074.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

