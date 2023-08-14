Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $46,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.34. 1,549,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

