Banco Santander S.A. Sells 125,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 630,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,739. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.