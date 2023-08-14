Banco Santander S.A. Sells 125,800 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 630,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,739. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
