Banco Santander S.A. Sells 209 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.64. 717,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.