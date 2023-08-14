Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $130,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.65. 202,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,558. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.