Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Baozun

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 324,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Baozun Stock Down 0.2 %

Baozun stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,251. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $250.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.89 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

