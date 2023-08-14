Bar Harbor Bankshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $26.21 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $397.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.