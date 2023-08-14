Barclays Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $60.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

