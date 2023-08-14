BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 805 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 402.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $64.08 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

