BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 304.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,425.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AMX opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

