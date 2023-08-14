BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,450,000 after acquiring an additional 158,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

