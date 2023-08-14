BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,433,000 after buying an additional 139,037 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 663,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 224,505 shares during the last quarter.
IUSV stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $81.44.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
