BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $129,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 269.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

