BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX opened at $30.75 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

