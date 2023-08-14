BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $497.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.19.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

