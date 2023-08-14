BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $217.96 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.61. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 345.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

