BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $79.41 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

