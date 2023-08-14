BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

