BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $127.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

