BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $120.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

