Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of BWMX opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.
