Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. State Street Corp grew its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

